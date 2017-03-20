Key Indian equity indices open lower

The key Indian equity indices on Monday opened lower.

The 30-scrip Sensitive Index (Sensex), was trading 77.77 points or 0.26 per cent lower soon after opening.

The wider 51-scrip Nifty of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) was also trading 19.80 points or 0.22 per cent lower at 9,140.25 points.

The Sensex of the BSE, which opened at 29,653.54 points, was trading at 29,571.22 points (at 9.21 a.m.), lower 77.77 points or 0.26 per cent from the previous day’s close at 29,648.99 points.

The Sensex touched a high of 29,699.48 points and a low of 29,544.21 points in the trade so far.

