Investors book profits ahead of Union Budget

The Bombay Stock Exchange building in Mumbai. (Express photo by Ganesh Shirsekar/Files) The Bombay Stock Exchange building in Mumbai. (Express photo by Ganesh Shirsekar/Files)

Stock markets on Tuesday encountered selling pressure as wary investors booked profits ahead of the Union Budget amid weak global leads. The BSE Sensex fell about 250 points to end at 36,033.73, while the broader NSE Nifty dropped 80 points to 11,049.65.

After opening a shade lower at 36,277.12, the Sensex continued its slide to crack the 36,000-mark and hit a low of 35,993.41 during the day. It finally settled at 36,033.73, down 249.52 points, or 0.69 per cent. The index had gained 232.81 points on Monday and closed at a record high of 36,283.25. The Nifty too closed lower by 80.75 points, or 0.73 per cent, at 11,049.65 after hitting a low of 11,033.90. It had ended at a lifetime high of 11,130.40 on Monday. “The market slid followed by weaknesses in global markets while investors are likely to utilise the correction as improving domestic macros coupled with earnings growth will benefit in the long run. “The upcoming US Fed policy and India budget will remain the near term catalyst,” said Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Financial Services.

The sentiment was also impacted as other Asian markets retreated from record highs, tracking overnight meltdown at the Wall Street after a sell-off in Apple shares. Investors were also cautious ahead of the US Federal Reserve’s two-day monetary policy meeting beginning on Tuesday. “Weakness in global peers attracted profit booking in domestic indices ahead of US FOMC meeting starting on Tuesday. FPI money into equities has been strong through the second of January, and investors’ caution over global volatility was not surprising. However earnings surprises continued to keep buying interest intact,” said an analyst.

Jayant Manglik, president, Religare Broking, said the market is likely to witness volatility in the next few trading sessions considering key events like the US Fed policy meet and the Union Budget this week. While the government is expected to present a balanced budget being its last full budget before general elections, any negative surprise on the fiscal deficit target could dampen the investor sentiment.

Asian Paints was the worst performer among the Sensex components by falling 2.22 per cent, followed by Kotak Mahindra Bank at 2.20 per cent. Coal India, Hero MotoCorp, Sun Pharma, SBI, IndusInd Bank, HUL and Power Grid finished with gains of up to 1.71 per cent. Reliance Communications soared 10.46 per cent after the company reported narrowing of consolidated loss to Rs 130 crore for the quarter ended December 2017.

The BSE consumer durables index fell 1.74 per cent, followed by IT 1.07 per cent, teck 1.02 per cent, bankex 0.85 per cent, realty 0.80 per cent, metal 0.63 per cent, healthcare 0.61 per cent, infrastructure 0.56 per cent, auto 0.48 per cent, capital goods 0.36 per cent and FMCG 0.33 per cent. Oil & gas and PSU indices managed to close in the green.

