International Securities Identification Numbers: Sebi to discuss proposal limiting ISINs to consolidate bond market

In order to develop and consolidate the corporate bond market, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) is considering a proposal to limit the number of International Securities Identification Numbers (ISINs) allocated to a single corporate to a maximum of 12 in a year.

An ISINs code, which is alphanumeric and has 12 characters in total, are used for uniquely identifying securities such as bonds, stocks, warrants and commercial papers.

At present, each of the top ten issuers in the corporate bond market have more than 200 ISINs, which leads to fragmentation in the primary market and lack of liquidity in the secondary market. This is one among the many proposals Sebi is expected to take up in its board meeting on Wednesday.

The markets regulator will also take up proposals of integrating brokers in the equity and commodity derivatives market, use of e-wallets for purchase of mutual funds, introduction of a common application form for foreign portfolio investors and inclusion of systemically important NBFCs in the category of qualified institutional buyers, government sources said. Putting such NBFCs in the QIB category would enable them to participate in initial public offers with specifically earmarked allocations.

For the corporate bond market, the regulator is of the view that minimising the number of ISINs without curtailing the companies’ ability to raise funds will help in improving liquidity in the secondary market.

Despite jump in issuance of corporate bonds over the years, the average volume of trades in corporate bonds continues to be limited at around Rs 4,000 crore per day. One of the reason for lower trading is that investors normally prefer trading in bonds that have been freshly issued, rendering the old outstanding issues of the same corporate illiquid. In February, Sebi issued a consultation paper, which recommended two options — an issuer should be allowed to have only one ISIN per quarter or total four in a year, second, the issuers can have only one ISIN in two months or total six in a year.

The Sebi has now proposed that “the maximum number of 12 ISINs maturing per financial year be allowed. This may seem reasonable considering the fact that the corporate bond market is in growing stage and any restriction of 4 or 6 ISINs in a year may dent it growth. However, going forward, once the proposal is implemented, the proposal for restriction on ISINs may be reviewed after gauging its impact on the market.”

The markets regulator has also suggested that there should not be any ISIN restriction on debt instruments which are used for raising regulatory capital such as Tier I, Tier II bonds or bonds for affordable housing. This will exempt NBFCs and housing finance companies (HFCs) which have to raise capital to meet regulatory requirements. In their views to the Sebi, market participants had sought an exemption from the ISIN restriction on issuances by NBFCs and HFCs.

