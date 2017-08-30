Institutions lap up 46 cr NTPC shares, subscribed 1.41 times

The stock ended Tuesday’s session at Rs 168.50, falling 2.80 per cent. The stock ended Tuesday’s session at Rs 168.50, falling 2.80 per cent.

The offer for sale of state-owned thermal power major NTPC was subscribed by 1.41 times by non- retail investors on Tuesday, the first day of the offer. Investors bid for 46.35 crore shares against 32.98 crore shares on offer. The floor price for the shares is Rs 168 and the total number of shares on sale is 41.22 crore or 5 per cent holding with an option to retain a similar portion in case of over-subscription.

The stock ended Tuesday’s session at Rs 168.50, falling 2.80 per cent. A total of 5.8 lakh shares were traded on the two main exchanges — Bombay Stock Exchange and National Stock Exchange — and the volume was 1.18 times higher than average daily volumes in six months. As of June 2017, the government holds 69.74 per cent stake in the company. In 2017 so far the stock appreciated by 2.31 per cent against Sensex’s gain of 17.88 per cent.

NTPC is engaged in the generation and sale of electricity. The principal business activity of the company is the electric power generation by the coal-based thermal power plant. The government hopes to raise Rs 72,500 crore in FY18 through a combination of minority stake sales, strategic disinvestments and through the listing of state-owned insurance companies.

The government raised Rs 46,246.58 crore in FY 17 through buybacks, OFS, stake sales through central public sector enterprises exchange traded fund (CPSE ETF) and through divestment of strategic holdings in Specified Undertaking of Unit Trust of India (SUUTI). Of this, Rs 8,003.87 crore came through OFS and employee OFS in various companies. NHPC, HCL, NBCC, MOIL, and BEL were among the companies in which the government sold stakes.

