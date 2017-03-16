Indian markets well placed to absorb Federal rate hike: Shantikanta Das

Economic Affairs Secretary Shantikanta Das (left). (File Photo) Economic Affairs Secretary Shantikanta Das (left). (File Photo)

Indian markets are well placed to absorb the 0.25 per cent interest rate increase by the US Fed last night, the finance ministry said today.

“Indian markets (are) well placed to absorb the US Fed rate hike. Gradual approach in future increases augurs well for emerging markets,” Economic Affairs Secretary Shaktikanta Das tweeted.

Stocks opened in the green as the Sensex was trading 206.40 points up at 29,604.51. The Nifty put up a good show by scaling a new intra-day peak.

Ditto with the rupee, which continued with its solid performance by appreciating another 47 paise to hit a new 16-month high at 65.22 against the dollar in early trade today.

As popularly expected, the Federal Reserve raised its benchmark interest rate for the second time in three months and forecast two additional hikes this year.

The Fed’s key short-term rate is up by a quarter-point to a still-low range of 0.75 per cent to 1 per cent.

“In view of realised and expected labour market conditions and inflation, the committee decided to raise the target range for the federal funds rate… Near-term risks to the economic outlook appear roughly balanced,” the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) said in its statement last night.

