‘Moody’s rating upgrade impact on market short-lived’

The markets recorded gains of nearly 1% for the week ended Nov 17, rising from 33,034 on Nov 13 to 33,343 on Nov 17.

The sovereign rating upgrade by Moody’s did have a positive impact on the India markets though was witnessed to be short-lived, according to a report by Care Ratings.

The equity markets along with exchange rate and G-Sec market welcomed this news on Friday. However, the trend in exchange rate couldn’t uphold owing to higher demand for dollar and was limited in the Stock market due to profit booking by the investors

THE SENSEX

* 236 points (or1 %) rise in the Sensex on Friday to close at 33,343, an all-week high, compared with the previous day on improved investors’ sentiments following the rating upgrade



EXCHANGE RATE

* 0.7% rise in the rupee, recording the highest appreciation during the week, from Rs 65.30 per dollar on Nov 16 to Rs 64.85 per dollar on Nov 17

* The trend was reversed with the rupee depreciating 0.33% on Monday owing to renewed demand for dollar from importers

GOVT BOND

* 1-bps decline in the G-Sec yields, from 7.06% on Nov 16 to 7.05% on Nov 17.

* It still remained near all-time high due to inflationary and fiscal deficit concerns

* The G-Sec yields further contracted 16 bps to 6.89% on Nov 20. This fall can be ascribed to RBI’s decision of scrapping the plans of selling bonds worth `10,000 crore via open market operations following Moody’s rating action on India

