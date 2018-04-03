ICICI Bank shares fall nearly 6 per cent

ICICI Bank shares on Monday plunged nearly 6 per cent amid the controversy over alleged conflict of interest involving the lender and Videocon group. The stock fell 5.93 per cent to end at Rs 261.90 on the BSE. Intra-day, it dived 7 per cent to Rs 258.90.

The firm’s market valuation eroded by Rs 10,452.84 crore to Rs 1,68,344.16 crore at close. The stock was the worst performer among blue-chips on both Sensex and Nifty indices today.

Shares of Videocon Industries also fell 4.97 per cent to Rs 12.42 — the lowest trading permissible limit for the day — on the BSE.

