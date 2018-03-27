Hindustan Aeronautics to make stock market debut tomorrow

Hindustan Aeronautics Limited. (File) Hindustan Aeronautics Limited. (File)

Hindustan Aeronautics, which recently concluded its initial public offer, will make its stock market debut tomorrow. Shares of the company will list on BSE and NSE, the firm said.

The IPO of the Bengaluru-based firm was open during March 16-20 and was subscribed 99 per cent. The state-owned firm’s IPO was of 34,107,525 shares. The price band for the offer was fixed at Rs 1,215-1240.

SBI Capital Markets and Axis Capital managed HAL’s initial share sale offer.

