Gold rises 0.30 per cent on positive global cues

Gold prices were up by 0.30 per cent to Rs 31,302 per 10 gram in futures trade Tuesday as speculators raised bets amid a firm global trend.

At the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold for delivery in August was trading higher by Rs 94, or 0.30 per cent, to Rs 31,302 per 10 gram in a business turnover 35 lots.

The yellow metal for delivery in June gained Rs 87, or 0.28 per cent, to Rs 31,050 per 10 gram in 118 lots.

Market analysts attributed the rise in gold prices in futures trade to building up of positions by speculators, tracking a positive trend in global markets.

Meanwhile, gold rose 0.07 per cent to $1,298.10 an ounce in Singapore.

