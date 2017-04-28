Global stocks mixed as North Korea jitters flare

Global stock markets were mixed Friday amid renewed jitters over North Korea and conflicting signals from President Donald Trump about US trade policy.

KEEPING SCORE: London’s FTSE-100 index declined 0.2 percent to 7,219.36 while France’s CAC-40 gained 0.1 percent to 5,278.47 and Germany’s DAX advanced 0.1 percent to 12,454.93. On Thursday, the FTSE 100 lost 0.7 percent, the CAC declined 0.3 percent and the DAX lost 0.2 percent. On Wall Street, futures for the Dow Jones industrial average and Standard & Poor’s 500 index were unchanged.

ASIA’S DAY: Tokyo’s Nikkei 225 lost 0.3 percent to 19,196.74 while the Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.1 percent to 3,154.66. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng declined 0.3 percent to 24,615.13 and Seoul’s Kospi shed 0.2 percent to 2,205.44. India’s Sensex retreated 0.3 percent to 29,944.03 and Sydney’s S&P-ASX 200 was unchanged at 5,924.10. Benchmarks in New Zealand and Singapore gained while other Southeast Asian markets declined.

NORTH KOREA: US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said on the Fox News Channel that China has threatened to impose sanctions on North Korea if it conducts further nuclear tests. The Trump administration is trying to pressure Pyongyang with assistance from China, its main trading partner and aid donor, as the U.S. exerts economic and diplomatic pressure to push North Korea to change course from developing nuclear weapons.

TRUMP AND TRADE: The Trump administration rattled companies and investors this week by leaking a possible plan to abandon the North American Free Trade Agreement with Canada and Mexico. Hours later, Trump backtracked and said he would try to overhaul the deal and would only pull out if he couldn’t secure favorable terms. Earlier this month, Trump reversed course on China and dropped a campaign promise to declare Beijing a currency manipulator. Nor has he followed up on vows to punish American companies that move jobs overseas or on threats to tax Chinese and Mexican imports.

ANALYST’S TAKE: Market sentiment is lagging hard data that show better European and Japanese economic growth, falling U.S. unemployment and rising Chinese exports, DBS Group said in a report. “What’s the bottom line to all this? Simple: the hard data isn’t going to look a lot better in 2017 than it did in 2016 anywhere in the world. But that’s because 2016 was already experiencing a very significant improvement that most simply refused to recognize.”

TRUMP AND TAXES: Trump’s proposal to cut corporate and capital gains taxes could draw money out of Asian stock markets and financial industries. A proposal to encourage US companies to bring home profits could cause capital to “flee away from emerging markets,” said Margaret Yang of CMC Markets in a report. She said the attractiveness of Singapore and Hong Kong as wealth management centers would be “significantly diminished” by a U.S. capital gains tax cut, which would encourage Americans to move money home.

ENERGY: Benchmark U.S. crude jumped 50 cents to $49.47 per barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. The contract fell 65 cents on Thursday to close at $48.97. Brent crude, used to price international oils, surged 44 cents to $52.26 in London. It lost 59 cents the previous session to $51.82.

CURRENCY: The dollar gained to 111.38 yen from Thursday’s 111.26 yen. The euro rose to $1.0938 from $1.0874.

