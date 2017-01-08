Gift City: BSE’s international bourse to be world’s fastest, says CEO

When Prime Minister Narendra Modi will strike an electric gong at the GIFT City on Monday, he will herald the beginning of BSE’s International Exchange, that will not only be the “fastest” in the world, but will also trade for 22-hours every day.

“GIFT City will emerge as India’s own Hong Kong… It will help bring $1-3 trillion investments in the next 10-15 years,” said Ashish Kumar Chauhan, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), which is opening this exchange at India’s first International Financial Services Centre (IFSC) in Gandhinagar.

“In the next three years, BSE will be investing another Rs 500 crore in this exchange which is the world’s fastest stock exchange… It has an order response time of four microseconds (median trade speed)… It is better than BSE’s own system at Mumbai that has a speed of six microseconds. The fastest international exchange in the vicinity is in Singapore which has a response time of 60 micro seconds,” he said while visiting GIFT City on Saturday.

Watch What Else Is Making News

BSE had become the fastest exchange in the world in 2015 with a median trade speed of six microseconds.

Every day, this exchange at GIFT City will start trading activities at 4 am, when the exchanges in Japan open, and will stop only at 2 am the next day, when the exchanges in USA close. “We will be conducting trading for 22 hours daily,” Chauhan added. BSE has tied up with Dubai Gold and Commodities Exchange (DGCX) for reciprocatory exchange of price feed and product licence agreements and is also in talks with other international exchanges for similar agreements.

Narrating his experience in this project, Chauhan said, “When Modiji visited BSE in 2013, he had invited us to GIFT City… We had signed an MoU with the Gujarat government during the Vibrant Gujarat Summit-2015 and before the 2017 Vibrant, the India International Exchange is going to be inaugurated by the PM.” BSE’s international exchange has been set up on the first floor of the 16-storey “Hiranandani Signature” tower which is the first commercial building to come up in the IFSC zone of the GIFT City campus.

“We had signed up for space in this building about two months ago and in just 45 days we are ready with the exchange,” Chauhan said while taking a tour of the new exchange, along with Niranjan Hiranandani, the co-founder of Mumbai-based Hiranandani Group that owns the tower in IFSC with 4.2 million square feet of office space. “Here we are starting with 100 employees, most of whom have been sent from Mumbai. We have also hired a few locals and foreign employees to run the exchange. In the next six months, we will have people moving here with their families,” Chauhan said, adding that trading at this exchange will begin on January 16 “after Makar Sankranti.”

According to the BSE official, about 100 brokers have already applied to shift to this new tower in IFSC of which about 50 of them have already taken space. Banks operating out of a temporary structure in the IFSC has already conducted business of $1 billion.

Talking about the tower that houses BSE’s international exchange, Niranjan Hiranandani said, “We have signed final agreements for 30 percent of the space in this tower. This includes Kotak Mahindra Bank and a host of brokerages….This year, we have constructed about 42 buildings, but this one at GIFT City stands out because it promises to usher in a revolution in the financial world.”