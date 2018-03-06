Fourth-straight-session fall: Sensex plunges 300 points on global trade war fears

The market sentiment was further hit as India’s services sector contracted in February and fell to a six-month low, as new work orders suffered amid weak underlying demand conditions. The market sentiment was further hit as India’s services sector contracted in February and fell to a six-month low, as new work orders suffered amid weak underlying demand conditions.

Extending its fall for the fourth straight session, the benchmark BSE Sensex on Monday plunged by 300 points to close at a two-week low as metal, banking, oil & gas and auto stocks slumped after US President Donald Trump fuelled fears of a global trade war.

The market sentiment was further hit as India’s services sector contracted in February and fell to a six-month low, as new work orders suffered amid weak underlying demand conditions. The seasonally adjusted Nikkei India Services Business Activity Index fell from 51.7 in January to 47.8 in February, its lowest level since August.

The 30-share Sensex resumed lower and fell to a low of 33,653.41 in intra-day trade. The index settled at 33,746.78, down 300.16 points, or 0.88 per cent. The index had lost 398.81 in the previous three sessions. This was the lowest closing since February 20 when it had finished at 33,703.59. The 50-share NSE Nifty too cracked below the 10,400-mark and hit a low of 10,323.90 before finishing 99.50 points, or 0.95 per cent down at 10,358.85. According to dealers, panic gripped currency and financial markets worldwide after Trump revealed his plans to impose severe tariffs on imports of steel and aluminium, sparking fears of a potential global trade war. A weakening trend in Asian bourses as the fallout from Trump’s steel and aluminium tariffs plan continued to spook investors and dampen the market sentiment, brokers said.

Vinod Nair, head of Research, Geojit Financial Services, said, “Global headwinds on account of the US government’s plans to impose tariff on imported metals slid the domestic market. The metal index lost its sheen while strength in rupee supported the market to recoup some losses towards the close. But the recovery is not broad based as mid & small cap continue to underperform due to expensive valuation.”

However, the rupee managed to end higher by 5 paise at 65.12 against the US currency on fresh bouts of dollar selling by banks and importers amid growing trade war concerns.

“Domestic market succumbed to the pressure exerted by global peers, concerned over talks over likely hike in US import tariff on steel and aluminium. Metal sector has taken the biggest hit so far, but Indian exporters would look at the dawning possibility of a of a global trade war, adding to the anxiety of the investors awaiting outcomes of major central banks meetings this week. Heavy FII outflow during February and the persistent NPA issues in the banking sector also continuous to worry the domestic investors,” said a dealer.

“Weakness in global stocks gave further fillip to the lacklustre domestic sentiment as investors digested the latest growth forecast for China and remained vary over uncertain Italian election results,” said Karthikraj Lakshmanan, senior fund manager, BNP Paribas Mutual Fund. Additionally, the resumption of the Budget session of Parliament contributed to the volatility in the markets. Barring the IT index, all other sectoral indices traded in the red, with the metals, auto and FMCG indices losing over one per cent for the day.

