Fitch denies India an upgrade

Fitch Ratings on Friday kept its sovereign rating for India unchanged at the lowest investment grade of BBB-, with a stable outlook, having denied the country an upgrade for 12 years now.

The global rating agency cited “weak” fiscal position and “some lagging structural factors, including governance standards and a still-difficult, but improving, business environment” for the status quo. However, it has acknowledged India’s strong medium-term growth outlook and favourable external balance. Last month, the finance ministry had pitched for a rating upgrade with Fitch officials.

Fitch joins Standard and Poor’s in retaining India’s rating at BBB–, with a stable outlook. However, Moody’s Investors Service raised its sovereign rating for the country from the lowest investment grade of Baa3 to Baa2, and upgraded the outlook from stable to positive in November last year – for the first time in around 14 years.

(With inputs from FE)

