Finance Ministry ratifies 8.55% rate for EPFO subscribers in FY18

The Finance ministry has ratified the interest rate for the subscribers of Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) for 2017-18 at 8.55 per cent, the lowest in five years. The ministry, however, has raised some concerns about the calculations of the surplus left with the retirement fund body after the payout of the interest rate and settlement of claims, for which the Finance Ministry will continue to hold discussions with the Labour and Employment Ministry, two government officials said.

“We have ratified the interest rate of 8.55 per cent for 2017-18. But, we will continue to hold discussions on surplus calculations,” one of the officials cited above said. The interest is likely to be credited into the accounts of subscribers by next month, officials said.

In February, the Central Board of Trustees of the EPFO had recommended slashing the interest rate for its 5-crore subscribers to a five-year low of 8.55 per cent for 2017-18 from 8.65 per cent in the previous year. The EPF rate has to be ratified by the Finance Ministry.

Last month, the Finance Ministry had written to Labour and Employment Ministry questioning the fixation of interest rate of 8.55 per cent for the subscribers of EPFO for 2017-18. In the letter, the Finance Ministry had questioned the sustainability of the interest rate along with raising concerns over the low surplus available with the retirement body after the interest rate payout to its subscribers.

On April 13, Labour and Employment Minister Santosh Gangwar had said that he expects Finance Ministry to agree with their recommendation of 8.55 per cent for the subscribers of the EPFO for 2017-18. He said that the Finance Ministry will not “completely disagree” with their recommendation, but can give their suggestions.

As per EPFO estimates, at a rate of 8.55 per cent, the EPFO will have a surplus of Rs 586 crore. Retaining the previous year’s interest rate of 8.65 per cent would have resulted in a surplus of Rs 48 crore, while an interest rate higher than 8.65 per cent would have resulted in a deficit. The Finance Ministry has been asking the Labour Ministry since last three years to bring the EPF interest rate in alignment with other small savings schemes as it continues to be the fixed income instrument with the highest return.

