FAOTA urges public to boycott Chinese products

The Federation of All Odisha Traders’ Association (FAOTA) Saturday urged the public to boycott Chinese products in the wake of the growing tension between India and the neighbouring country. The association at its general council meeting at Malgodown in Cuttack yesterday decided not to buy or sell the Chinese products any more.

“India is facing threats from China, which is earning a huge profit by selling its products in Indian market. We will close all business establishments for one-day in the state for making people aware about the evil designs of China,” association secretary B K Mohanty told reporters. Stating that the Odisha Traders Association wants to make its campaign a national programme, Mohanty said they will also urge trade associations across the country to take similar steps.

Asked about the proposed one-day bandh, Mohanty said the exact date to observe the bandh call will be announced at general council meeting of the association scheduled in last week of July in Bhubaneswar. Mohanty said the traders and businessmen in Odisha feel that they have a role to defend India’s interest. “China’s economy is mostly dependant on the Indian market. We should unite to teach the neighbouring country,” Mohanty said.

