Duty on electronic items hiked; TV, phone imports to get dearer

The government has increased the basic customs duty on several electronic items, including mobile phones, in a move aimed to incentivise domestic manufacturing. The increase in customs duty on electronic items comes amid falling GST revenues and concerns over the government’s ability to meet its Budgeted revenue target for this financial year.

In a notification issued late Thursday, the government raised the customs duty on cellular phones to 15 per cent from the earlier rate of 10 per cent. This is the second hike in customs duty on cellular phones this year after the government had raised duty from nil to 10 per cent on June 30. The move will make imports of mobile phones costlier in India and benefit those companies who are manufacturing locally.

The government has also raised customs duty on other electronic items including television, projectors and water heaters.

As per the notification, customs duty on television sets, camera, video camera has been increased to 15 per cent from the earlier rate of 10 per cent.

The customs duty on monitors and projectors has been doubled to 20 per cent, the notification said. For the push button telephone or mobile, the duty has been raised to 15 per cent while that on water heaters and hair dressing instruments has been doubled to 20 per cent.

Customs duty on microwave ovens and LED lamps has been increased to 20 per cent from 10 per cent, while that on electricity meters has been raised to 15 per cent from 10 per cent. The duty on lamps and lighting fittings has been raised from 10 per cent to 20 per cent.

Industry experts said that the hike in customs duty would make import of these goods costlier and industry would be forced to explore domestic manufacture of these goods to reduce cost instead of importing these goods. Abhishek A Rastogi, partner, Khaitan & Co said, “The decision of the government to increase the basic customs duty on electronics and other goods is a well thought measure to reduce the revenue deficit. The twin effect will promote indigenous consumption of high volume items such as mobile phones, LED lamps, and smart electricity meters, thereby cruising ahead for Make-in-India campaign. Such changes are expected to be a regular feature till Budget 2018.”

Others said that the recent reductions in GST rates for these products would have also prompted the hike in

customs duty.

M S Mani, partner, Deloitte India said, “The hike in the customs duty rates for certain products needs to be considered in the light of the recent GST rate reductions for these products as it appears that manufacturing these products in India could be more tax efficient than imports – however these will need to be evaluated for each specific product.”

