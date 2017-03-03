Demonetisation boost helps fintech start-ups

(Source: Thinkstock) (Source: Thinkstock)

On Thursday, the benchmark Sensex at the BSE hit a 2-year high of 29,145 before retracting to close at 28,839. While it inched closer to the level achieved two years ago and is around 2.5 per cent short of the closing high it achieved on March 3, 2015, the story of market growth over the last two years lies in the broader market movement and not the benchmark index.

While the Sensex continues to trade lower than the levels achieved two years ago, the market capitalisation of companies listed on the BSE has grown by around Rs 12 lakh crore or 11.2 per cent in the last two years to achieve a new high of Rs 118.2 lakh crore on Wednesday. Experts say that investors should look at growth stories specific to firms and certain sectors as there are many companies that are doing well on the earnings front and are accordingly getting rewarded by the markets. In fact, while the Sensex has remained flat, the BSE Mid Cap Index and the BSE Small Cap Index have jumped by 22 per cent and 19 per cent, respectively, in the same period.

“The broader market earnings have been strong across several sectors and their share prices have grown accordingly,” said Pankaj Pandey, head of research at ICICIdirect.com.

Some say that it is not just the performance of mid-cap companies that have led to their outperformance at the stock markets. “There is a large number of good-quality mid-cap and small-cap companies but earlier investors were only chasing the large companies. However, once the large companies became expensive, investors started looking at the smaller companies within sectors that have been doing well and that has resulted into their outperformance,” said C J George, managing director, Geojit Financial Services.

While the 11 per cent rise in market capitalisation of broader market is both a result of growth in the market capitalisation of previously listed companies and the new listings in the market, the new listings have contributed only a very small part of this overall increase. Of the Rs 12 lakh crore increase in the market capitalisation, around Rs 2.4 lakh crore has come on account of new listings in the last two years, whereas the remaining is a result of the growth in share price of previously listed entities, mostly the mid-cap and small-cap companies.

Market participants say that the benchmark Sensex saw a sharp rise in its value after demonetisation got completed on December 30, 2016. Between December 30, 2016, and March 1, 2017, the Sensex has risen close to 9 per cent. If the third quarter performance of India Inc has not been very encouraging and the companies reported slower growth in revenue on account of the demonetisation effect, the recently released gross domestic product (GDP) estimates for third quarter and for FY17 surprised the markets positively and the numbers released by the Central Statistics Office did not reflect much impact of demonetisation on the economy. While the domestic GDP numbers lifted the markets on Wednesday, US President Donald Trump’s measured speech to the Congress further helped the markets and even the Dow Jones Industrial in the US hit an all-time high on Wednesday.

Valuation concerns

Although the markets are moving towards their all-time high values, there is a cautious optimism among several market participants as they feel that it may have entered an overvaluation territory. In March 2015, when the Sensex had closed at a high of 29,593, the Sensex P/E ratio (price-to-earnings ratio) stood at 20.2. By comparison, the P/E ratio of Sensex currently stands at 22. While this shows that the Sensex value has moved ahead of its earnings and the market may be overvalued, experts say that P/E should not be the only metric to be considered when evaluating the market.

“The Sensex earnings have been muted for the last three to four years but there has been decent earnings growth in the broader markets. It must also be taken into consideration that post-demonetisation challenges on earnings growth are receding and that also goes into the valuation,” said Pandey.

While there is a general sense in the market that it is liquidity which is driving the market rally, even George feels that market is fairly valued. “There is a lead-lag relationship between markets and the earnings growth and on a trail income basis, the market is fairly valued,” said George.

Among the factors that have been pushing the Indian markets are the strong inflow of domestic retail money into the equity markets. Experts say that as interest rates turned low and alternative investments turned unattractive, the equity markets are attracting a lot of investment. Both real estate and gold, which have been big traditional investment avenues have underperformed. Financial planners say that many investors are also shifting their investments from bank deposits to stock markets as the fixed deposit returns have declined significantly on account of a cut in the repo rate by the Reserve Bank of India from eight per cent till January 2015 to 6.25 per cent now.

For a big investor of fixed deposit, the post-tax return on FD comes to less than five per cent and that is driving the investors away from fixed deposits (FDs) with banks. “FDs are not recommended as the tax adjusted return are very low,” said Surya Bhatia, CFP and founder of Asset Managers, a financial advisory firm.

In fact, the net inflow into equity schemes of mutual funds over the period between March 2015 and January 2017 has been a high of Rs 1,15,842 crore.

Other than the domestic flows market experts feel that the toned down speech of US President Donald Trump to the Congress on Wednesday would have a positive impact on the investor sentiment and there is expectation of a rise in foreign portfolio investors fund flow into the Indian equities.

While the market is expected to climb newer highs on the back of strong domestic investment and expected rise in foreign fund inflow, experts say that retail investors would be better-off investing through a mutual fund as stock selection in the current market is very critical given the jump in valuations and sectoral performance.