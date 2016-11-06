BSE to auction investment limits for Rs 12,715 crore govt bonds

Leading exchange BSE will on Monday auction investment limits for overseas investors for purchase of government debt securities worth a staggering Rs 12,715 crore. (Source: PTI) Leading exchange BSE will on Monday auction investment limits for overseas investors for purchase of government debt securities worth a staggering Rs 12,715 crore. (Source: PTI)

Leading exchange BSE will on Monday auction investment limits for overseas investors for purchase of government debt securities worth a staggering Rs 12,715 crore. The auction will be conducted on BSE’s ‘ebidxchange’ platform during 1530-1730 hours, after the close of market trading. The debt auction quota gives overseas investors right to invest in the debt, up to the limit purchased.

“Live bidding session for allocation of debt investment limits (worth Rs 12,715 crore) for FII/FPI/sub-accounts shall be conducted on November 7, 2016 on exchange’s ‘ebidxchange’ platform,” BSE said.

Besides, a mock bidding session was conducted on Friday in this regard.

In an online auction conducted last month, the government debt securities had attracted bids worth Rs 9,458 crore from Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs) as against Rs 9,333 crore on offer.

To boost inflows of foreign funds into Indian capital markets, regulator Sebi raised the FPI investment limit in government securities to Rs 1.48 lakh crore from October 3 onwards. Prior to that, the limit was Rs 1.44 lakh crore.

This limit will be further increased to Rs 1.52 lakh crore from January 2 next year.

