BSE Sensex slumps; posts biggest single-day fall in 2-1/2 months

Sensex plunges about 431 pts to end at 26,775.69 in its biggest fall since July 8; Nifty slips 128.75 pts to end at 8,017.55. (PTI)

BSE Sensex posted its biggest single-day fall in two-and-a-half months as blue-chips such as ICICI Bank tracked weaker global stocks on disappointment over European manufacturing data and concerns about an unemployment measure in a survey in China.

The benchmark BSE index provisionally closed down 1.58 percent at 26,775.69 points, while the broader NSE index also fell 1.58 percent to 8,017.55.

Shares in ICICI Bank provisionally closed down 2.6 percent.

