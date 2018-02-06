BSE Sensex, Nifty witness sharp fall as US stock plunge sparks global sell-off

Sensex, Nifty tanked over 3 per cent in opening trade in line with deep losses in world markets. (Express photo by Janak Rathod) Sensex, Nifty tanked over 3 per cent in opening trade in line with deep losses in world markets. (Express photo by Janak Rathod)

The BSE benchmark Sensex and Nifty witnessed a sharp fall in opening trade on Tuesday as Asian shares and US stocks plunged in highly volatile trading on Monday. Sensex was down over 1,050 points in the pre-opening session, and Nifty lost 300 points on this account. While Nikkei was down by 5.2 per cent, Hang Seng also registered a decline at 4.3 per cent. Premier indices in India fell around 3 per cent and mid and small cap indices fell over 5 per cent. This is largely due to a global sell-off on concerns of overheating in the US market and expectations of a rate hike by the Federal Reserve System, the central bank of the United States of America. TRACK Markets LIVE updates

The Dow Industrials and S&P 500 indices declined by more than 4 per cent. The Dow registered its biggest intraday decline in history with a nearly 1,600-point drop and Wall Street erased its gains for the year. The fall for the benchmark Dow Jones Industrial Average and the benchmark S&P 500 were the biggest single-day percentage drops since August 2011. READ: Wall Street plunges, S&P 500 erases 2018’s gains

Meanwhile, S&P mini futures fell by as much as 2.5 per cent to nearly four-month lows in Asia, extending their losses from the record peak hit just over a week ago to almost 12 percent. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan slid 3.5 percent to a one-month low, which would be its biggest fall in more than a year and a half, a day after it had fallen 1.6 percent. Markets waited a while for a pullback. Then, pow! Here’s what happened

Japan’s Nikkei 225 index skidded 6.1 percent to 21,296.03 by early Tuesday afternoon. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index lost 4.9 percent to 30,651.31 and Australia’s benchmark S&P ASX 200 had skidded 3.3 percent to 5,828.40. South Korea’s Kospi declined 2.9 percent to 2,418.70 and the Shanghai Composite index was off 2.2 percent at 3,412.55. READ: Post-Budget uncertainty, global cues drives market selloff

The Indian Rupee also dropped by 29 paise to trade at 64.36 against the US dollar on frenetic dollar demand from importers and banks. Dealers said early losses in domestic equity markets and fresh foreign fund outflows weighed on the rupee. On Monday, the rupee had ended with a mere fall of one paisa at Rs 64.07 against the American currency.

(With inputs from agencies)

For all the latest Business News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd