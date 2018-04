BSE Sensex falls for the 1st time in eight days, ends 230.86 pts down at 29,231.41

BSE Sensex fell on Friday to snap a seven-day winning streak, weighed down by a 3.2 percent decline in Reliance Industries and as sentiment for blue chips was hit after foreign investors sold index derivatives.

The benchmark BSE index fell 0.78 percent for the day, while it gained 0.47 percent for the week.

The broader NSE index ended 0.69 percent lower but marked a weekly gain of 0.32 percent.

