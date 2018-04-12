Sensex, Nifty turn cautious ahead of key macro data

Caution ahead of key macroeconomic numbers and mixed sentiment in other Asian markets is likely to sway investor mood Thursday, brokers said. Caution ahead of key macroeconomic numbers and mixed sentiment in other Asian markets is likely to sway investor mood Thursday, brokers said.

The BSE benchmark Sensex gained for the sixth straight session, reclaiming the crucial 34,000 level briefly in early Thursday, ahead of IIP and inflation data scheduled to be released later in the day. The government will issue Index of Industrial Production (IIP) numbers for February and inflation data for March based on consumer price index (CPI) Thursday. Caution ahead of key macroeconomic numbers and mixed sentiment in other Asian markets is likely to sway investor mood Thursday, brokers said.

The BSE 30-share Sensex was trading 62.38 points, or 0.18 per cent, higher at 34,002.82. In the previous five days, the index had gained 921.37 points. The broader NSE Nifty rose 3.55 points, or 0.03 per cent, to 10,420.70. IT, Teck, consumer durables, auto and power indices were in the positive zone, rising up to 1.08 per cent. Major gainers were TCS, Infosys, Tata Motors, ONGC, Wipro, M&M and Hero MotoCorp, gaining up to 2.32 per cent.

Meanwhile, on a net basis, domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought shares worth Rs 111.82 crore yesterday, while foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) also bought equities worth Rs 362.30 crore, provisional data showed. In the Asian region, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng rose 0.07 per cent, while Shanghai Composite Index was down 0.45 per cent in early trade. Japan’s Nikkei shed 0.03 per cent. The US Dow Jones Industrial Average, however, ended 0.90 per cent lower in Wednesday’s trade.

