BSE IPO oversubscribed 51 times

The Rs 1,243 crore initial public offer (IPO) of BSE Ltd was oversubscribed 51 times with the share sale by a domestic stock exchange getting bids worth over Rs 44,000 crore on the last day.

The IPO, which is also the first this year, received bids for 55,23,34,986 shares against the total issue size of 1,07,99,039 shares, as per data available with the NSE. The portion set aside for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) was oversubscribed nearly 49 times and that of non institutional investors a staggering 159 times. Retail investors’ category was also oversubscribed 6 times.