Bonds see sell-off amid weak rupee, rising US Treasury yields

Bonds sold off on Tuesday following fears that a drop in the rupee might entice foreign portfolio investors (FPIs), who have avoided selling Indian debt despite the global turmoil, to exit their positions.

The 10-year benchmark yield rose to a two-year high, surging nine basis points from Friday’s close to end the session at 7.67 per cent. During the day, the yield surged to a high of 7.695 per cent. Despite the sell-off in the domestic bond market, foreign investors continue to hold on to their positions. Market participants believe if the currency continues to depreciate, FPIs might change their stance and exit their positions in Indian debt. “This fear could have led to some selling on Tuesday,” said a G-sec dealer. FPIs have so far bought $1.85 billion worth of Indian bonds on a net basis this year. FE

