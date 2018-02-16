Bond yields jump; Reserve Bank says will inject liquidity

The 10-year benchmark yield closed at 7.568 per cent on Thursday, 7 bps higher than the previous day’s close of 7.491 per cent. The 10-year benchmark yield closed at 7.568 per cent on Thursday, 7 bps higher than the previous day’s close of 7.491 per cent.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said it is “ready to inject adequate additional liquidity” into the system as the financial year draws to a close, on a day the yield on the new 10-year benchmark government security (G-sec) jumped up 12 basis points (bps) in intra-day trade over its previous close. The last time the yield witnessed a larger upswing was on February 1, when it rose 18 bps on the day of the presentation the Budget.

The 10-year benchmark yield closed at 7.568 per cent on Thursday, 7 bps higher than the previous day’s close of 7.491 per cent, on worries of capital flowing out of emerging-market economies as yields on the US Treasury hardened. A rise in the price of crude also weighed, with Brent crude hitting an intra-day high of $65.15 a barrel, up 1.23 per cent from its last close.

In a communication hours ahead of the close of trading, the central bank said, “With a view to address any additional demand for liquidity on account of increase in currency in circulation and advance tax payments by corporates and to provide flexibility to the banking system in its liquidity management towards March-end, the Reserve Bank of India stands ready to inject adequate additional liquidity using a combination of appropriate instruments, while continuing with its normal Liquidity Adjustment Facility (LAF) operations.”

The RBI also said, as a special case, standalone primary dealers will be allowed to participate along with other eligible participants in the last regular term repo auction of FY18, which will be conducted on March 28, within the usual notified amount. While an increase in demand for liquidity at the fag-end of a financial year is a routine affair, such messaging from the central bank is not.

Ashutosh Khajuria, executive director and CFO, Federal Bank, said, “Credit growth after a long time is quite positive, having moved into double-digit territory from… Incremental credit-deposit ratio is more than 100 per cent and that has been the case for the last five-six fortnights, going up to 150 per cent in some fortnights. That would certainly result in some liquidity tightness.” FE

