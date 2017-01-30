Bombay Stock Exchange to conduct mock trading session on Saturday

Bombay Stock exchange on Dalal Street. (Express Archive Photo) Bombay Stock exchange on Dalal Street. (Express Archive Photo)

Leading stock exchange BSE will conduct a mock trading session on Saturday to test system performance and software used for trading and risk management. The move is part of the exchange’s efforts to provide its members with a robust and efficient system for trading with better features.

In three separate circulars, the exchange said it will conduct a mock trading session in currency derivatives, equity and equity derivatives segment on Saturday, February 4, 2017.

Trading members will have to ensure that all user-ids approved for Algorithmic trading, irrespective of the algorithm having undergone change or not, shall participate in the mock trading session, the bourse said.

Besides, members using third party trading platforms of empanelled vendors or in-house developed systems can use this opportunity to test their respective trading application during mock trading session for various functionalities including exceptional market conditions.

“Market participants may note that the mock trading is merely for the purpose of testing and familiarisation and that the trades resulting from such mock trading will not attract any margin obligation or pay-in and pay-out obligation and will not create any rights and liabilities,” it added.

Algo trades refer to high-frequency and automated execution of trades on the stock exchanges through pre-programmed software platforms installed on servers.