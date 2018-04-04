Post RBI’s move on bond losses: Bank stocks rise up to 5 per cent; Sensex up for second day

The 30-share Sensex ended with a gain of 115.27 points and the Nifty closed 33.20 points higher. The 30-share Sensex ended with a gain of 115.27 points and the Nifty closed 33.20 points higher.

Bank stocks on Tuesday rose up to 5 per cent after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) allowed banks to spread provisions for bond losses in third and fourth quarters of the financial year 2017-18 over the next four quarters.

Bank of India rose by 4.92 per cent, Syndicate Bank 4.52 per cent, Bank of Baroda 4.33 per cent, Indian Bank 3.59 per cent, UCO Bank 3.19 per cent, State Bank of India 2.72 per cent and Bank of Maharashtra 2.18 per cent. ICICI Bank, which had plunged close to 6 per cent on Monday, gained 2.13 per cent and Axis Bank 1.49 per cent. Banks are set to report losses for the fourth quarter due to the sharp rise in bond yields.

In a relief to banks hit by treasury losses and bad loans, the RBI had on Monday allowed banks to spread provisions for bond losses in the third and fourth quarters of FY18 over the next four quarters. The RBI also advised banks to create an investment fluctuation reserve (IFR) as a safety net to tackle any rise in bond yields. The central bank said the provisioning for each of these quarters may be spread equally over up to four quarters, commencing with the quarter in which the loss was incurred.

“The RBI has once again provided a breather, especially to the capital-starved PSBs which are under pressure due to colossal NPAs. The move is expected to optically cushion profitability in the near term while providing banks with an opportunity to incrementally provide for stressed assets,” HDFC Securities said in a report.

In January 2018, RBI Deputy Governor Viral Acharya had pulled up the banks saying that risk management “leaves a lot to be desired” and asked them to modernise their treasury functions and adopt robust risk controls. He also made it clear that interest rate risk of banks “cannot be managed over and over again by their regulator”.

Meanwhile, both the indices, Sensex and Nifty, managed to close higher for the second straight session following a fag-end rush for buying stocks.

