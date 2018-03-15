Bandhan Bank rolls out Rs 4,500 crore worth IPOs

The Bombay Stock Exchange building in Mumbai. (Express photo by Ganesh Shirsekar/Files) The Bombay Stock Exchange building in Mumbai. (Express photo by Ganesh Shirsekar/Files)

Kolkata-based private lender Bandhan Bank opened its doors to investors by releasing its initial public offering (IPO) on Thursday. The Bank’s Rs 4,500 crore IPO will close on March 19. The Bank managed to raise Rs 1,342 crore from anchor investors on Wednesday, news agency PTI reported.

The private lender has allocated 3,57,84,147 shares to 65 anchor investors at a price of Rs 375 per scrip, garnering Rs 1,341.91 crore, a statement by the bank read, according to PTI.

Among the anchor investors are Abu Dhabi Investment Authority – Behave, Blackrock India Equities (Mauritius), HSBC Indian Equity Mother Fund, UTI – Mastershare Unit Scheme, BNP Paribas Arbitrage, Amansa Holdings and Tata Balanced Fund.

The price band for the IPO has been fixed at Rs 370-375 per equity share. The issue is expected to raise Rs 4,473 crore.

Bandhan Bank’s IPO comprises fresh issue of up to 9,76,63,910 equity shares and an offer for sale of up to 1,40,50,780 scrips by International Finance Corporation (IFC) and up to 75,65,804 shares by IFC FIG Investment Company. The equity shares are proposed to be listed on BSE and NSE.

Kotak Mahindra Capital Company Ltd, Axis Capital Ltd, Goldman Sachs (India) Securities Pvt Ltd, JM Financial Institutional Securities and J P Morgan India Private Ltd are the book-running lead managers to the issue.

Bandhan Bank is the first instance in India when a micro-finance entity is transforming into a universal bank, said PTI. In April 2014, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) had granted banking license to Bandhan Financial Services as well as IDFC.

(With PTI inputs)

For all the latest Business News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd