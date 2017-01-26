Amid positive global cues: Sensex soars 333 points on pre-Budget rally

Analysts said covering of pending short positions following the expiry of the January futures and options contracts and positive earnings by some companies aided the bullish sentiment. Analysts said covering of pending short positions following the expiry of the January futures and options contracts and positive earnings by some companies aided the bullish sentiment.

With the Union Budget just three sessions away, stock markets on Wednesday returned to the pre-demonetisation level by jumping 1.21 per cent to end at a nearly 3-month high on the back of strong earnings amid positive global cues.

After a good start, the Sensex rose further and settled up 332.56 points at 27,708.14 — a level last seen on November 1 when it had closed at 27,876.61. It hit an intra-day high of 27,736.83. The index had rallied 341.08 points in the previous two sessions. The Nifty ended at 8,602.75, up 126.95 points, or 1.50 per cent, after moving between 8,612.60 and 8,493.95.

Stock exchanges will be shut on Thursday for the Republic Day.

Vinod Nair, head of research, Geojit BNP Paribas Financial, said, “The market had come to the pre-demonetisation level supported by the ongoing quarterly results which largely survived the expected slowdown. Positive global cues also added excitement in the market rally.

Investors are getting prepared to reap the benefit from the upcoming budget and are eyeing more on infra and consumer durable.”

“With investors in no mood to let go off the pre budget rally, indices were pushed sharply higher ahead of the holiday. Rollovers gained traction after a cold start on Monday, prompting short covering, and positive global markets also lent an ideal setting for the overall positivity,” said an analyst.

According to Jayant Manglik, President, Retail Distribution, Religare Securities, the F&O expiry day turned out to be an exceptional session for the participants as Nifty closed around the day’s high. “The sentiment was upbeat from the beginning, buoyant by the recent talk between the US President and PM Narendra Modi to strengthen economic ties. Better than expected corporate earnings announcements triggered the real momentum, which caught the bears completely off-guard and prompted short covering across the board,” Manglik said.

“The recent surge in market is the clear indication of optimism ahead of the Union Budget and we feel it will further extend in the days to come,” said an analyst. “Auto and banking led from the front on the expected lines as they are likely to maintain the out-performance.”

Banking, metal and consumer durables stocks remained bullish. The firm trend in Asia and Europe following overnight record close in the US on hopes of fresh spending by new US President Donald Trump added to the sentiment, traders said.

The banking index advanced the most by surging 2.33 per cent, followed by consumer durables (2.26 per cent), oil and gas (1.75 per cent), PSU (1.64 per cent) and metal (1.39 per cent). HDFC emerged as the top gainer in the Sensex kitty, climbing 4.31 per cent, followed by Adani Ports (up 3.61 per cent).