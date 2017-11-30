Amid heavy unwinding of Dollar, Rupee hits new 2-month high

The Bombay Stock Exchange in Mumbai. (Express File Photo) The Bombay Stock Exchange in Mumbai. (Express File Photo)

The rupee on Wednesday firmed up by another 10 paise to end at a fresh two-month high of 64.31 against the US dollar ahead of the GDP data amid heavy unwinding of dollars by some foreign banks and corporates.

With this gain, the rupee has appreciated by a whopping 39 paise in the last three days. Expectations of encouraging GDP numbers after a dismal Q1 show are keeping the forex sentiment highly buoyant, a forex dealer said. The GDP numbers for the September quarter will be released on Thursday.

The rupee resumed on a weak note at 64.46 from Tuesday’s close of 64.41 due to increased month-end dollar demand from importers and lost further ground to hit an intra-day low of 64.52. However, overcoming early volatility, the domestic unit bounced back sharply to touch a high of 64.27 late afternoon deals before ending at 64.31, revealing a gain of 10 paise, or 0.16 per cent.

On the global front, the dollar dipped against a basket of currencies, pulled down by broad strength in sterling as well as fresh tensions between the US and North Korea overshadowed the previous session’s upbeat US data. The dollar index, which measures the greenback’s value against a basket of six major currencies, was up at 93.21 in early trade.

Meanwhile, extending its falling trend for the second session, the Sensex, after moving between 33,728.81 and 33,553.12, settled 15.83 points, or 0.05 per cent, lower at 33,602.76 as several bluechips retreated. It had lost 105.85 points in Tuesday’s trade after 8 straight sessions of gains.

The Nifty, too, fell 8.95 points or 0.09 per cent to end at 10,361.30 after shuttling between 10,392.95 and 10,345.90.

