Rupee crashes 52 paise on deficit woes, rising crude oil prices

The rupee on Wednesday nosedived 52 paise to hit a 14-month low of 66.90 against the dollar as the rising crude oil prices coupled with headwinds on the macroeconomic front due to the widening trade deficit hit the forex market sentiment. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) intervened in the market to save the rupee from plunging in the mid-afternoon trade and managed to prevent the currency from touching the psychological 67 level.

The BSE Sensex fell over 115 points, while the broader Nifty closed below the key 10,600-mark. Bond yields also rose further. For the rupee, Wednesday’s was the lowest closing since February 22, 2017. The currency fell amid panic dollar buying by corporates and importers. The rupee has been caught in a free fall in the past few sessions against the backdrop of surging global oil prices and the widening of trade deficit. Further, a massive exodus of capital outflows from both equity and debt markets against the grim backdrop of the US Federal Reserve’s anticipated interest rate policy also triggered panic.

Anand James, chief market strategist at Geojit Financial Services, said, “After showing a slight recovery in the previous trading session, the rupee resumed its fall, slipping to a fresh 14-month low against the dollar. Weakness continued on the back of consistent selling by the foreign investors who offloaded over Rs 938 crore and Rs 317 crore in equity and debt markets, respectively, in the current week. The dollar, meanwhile, has continued its upward move accompanied by the rise in the bond yields and on the likelihood of more rate hike by the central bank in the upcoming meetings. The 10-year bond yield hit its highest level in more than four years.”

“The dollar seems to be consolidating ahead of key events lined up over Thursday and Friday. We have the ECB (European Central Bank) policy on Thursday and the BoJ (Bank of Japan) on Friday. US Q1 GDP and core PCE (personal consumption expenditure) will also be extremely important and may provide the impetus for the next round of US dollar strength. US 10-year yield is facing resistance at 3 per cent mark,” said Abhishek Goenka, chief executive officer, IFA Global.

Stock markets ended in the red following a late-session sell-off triggered by a rush among participants to book profits ahead of derivatives expiry amid lacklustre global cues. Asian markets fell and European shares opened lower, tracking overnight losses on Wall Street after the 10-year US Treasury yield briefly touched the psychologically important 3 per cent level for the first time in four years.

“Market slid as rising global bond yield and weakening rupee hurt investor sentiment. Besides, metal lost its sheen due to weak global cues while volatility ahead of F&O expiry influenced investors to book profit. On a positive note, IT index outperformed as strengthening dollar and improving outlook kept the counter attractive,” said an analyst.`

