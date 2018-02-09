Market tumble wipes out almost $100 billion from world’s richest

People walk on Wall Street in front of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, US (Reuters) People walk on Wall Street in front of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, US (Reuters)

Swooning markets Thursday cost the world’s 500 richest people $93 billion in net worth, and 20 of them lost at least $1 billion each.

Jeff Bezos, the world’s richest person, saw his fortune drop by $5.3 billion to $113.2 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, as his Amazon.com Inc. tumbled 4.7 percent on the day. Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Chairman Warren Buffett ’s wealth dropped $3.5 billion and Facebook Inc.’s Mark Zuckerberg lost $3.4 billion.

These five billionaires lost a combined $16.3 billion on Thursday. These five billionaires lost a combined $16.3 billion on Thursday.

Elon Musk came back to Earth, dropping $1.1 billion in net worth after his Space Exploration Technologies Corp. successfully launched a Tesla Inc. sports car on a journey around the sun. Shares of Tesla, which he also leads, plunged 8.6 percent.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 Index both tumbled to their lowest levels since November as fears of rising interest rates and inflation intensified.

For all the latest Business News, download Indian Express App