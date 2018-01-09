Top News

Man behind Old Monk, Kapil Mohan, dies at 88

Mohan was awarded the Padma Shri in 2010 by the Government of India under the trade and industry category.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Published: January 9, 2018 12:13 pm
Old Monk creator Kapil Mohan dies Brigadier Kapil Mohan, the man who created the iconic brand of dark rum, Old Monk, passed away on January 6 (Source: Twitter)
Brigadier Kapil Mohan, the man who created the iconic brand of dark rum, Old Monk, passed away on January 6 at the age of 88. He was cremated on January 7. Mohan, an entrepreneur who served as chairman and managing director of Mohan Meakin, was awarded the Padma Shri — the fourth highest Indian civilian award — in 2010 by the Government of India under the trade and industry category. According to reports, he had been unwell for a few years before his death. Mohan is survived by his wife, Pushpa Mohan.

Mohan took the reins of Mohan Meakin from his father, N N Mohan in the mid 90s. Under his leadership, the company diversified, opening three distilleries across the country, two breweries and several other franchises. The company claims to have a turnover of over Rs 400 crore.

The company later ventured into other businesses, including selling fruit juices, breakfast foods, mineral water and opened a glass factory.

