Man behind Old Monk, Kapil Mohan, dies at 88

Brigadier Kapil Mohan, the man who created the iconic brand of dark rum, Old Monk, passed away on January 6 at the age of 88. He was cremated on January 7. Mohan, an entrepreneur who served as chairman and managing director of Mohan Meakin, was awarded the Padma Shri — the fourth highest Indian civilian award — in 2010 by the Government of India under the trade and industry category. According to reports, he had been unwell for a few years before his death. Mohan is survived by his wife, Pushpa Mohan.

Mohan took the reins of Mohan Meakin from his father, N N Mohan in the mid 90s. Under his leadership, the company diversified, opening three distilleries across the country, two breweries and several other franchises. The company claims to have a turnover of over Rs 400 crore.

The company later ventured into other businesses, including selling fruit juices, breakfast foods, mineral water and opened a glass factory.

