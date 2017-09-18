Maharashtra to begin work on Rs 1 trillion infra projects this year

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis. (File/Photo) Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis. (File/Photo)

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday said Maharashtra hopes to kickstart infrastructure projects entailing investment of Rs 1 lakh crore this year. “We hope to start works on projects worth Rs 1 lakh crore this year,” Fadnavis said at an IACC event here without elaborating on specific projects. He said infrastructure projects worth Rs 5.96 lakh crore have been planned in Maharashtra, which has earned the state honours from the NITI Aayog for being the leader in infrastructure creation.

Fadnavis said opportunities exist in the state for businesses across all sectors, and pointed out upcoming areas under the Smart City initiative which can be of interest to power, grid and housing industries.

Maharashtra, which accounts for 15 per cent of national GDP, attracted 53 per cent of the foreign direct investment (FDI) in FY17, Fadnavis noted.

This was because of the steps taken by his government on ease of doing business, he said, and assured all help to the industry.

