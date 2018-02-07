Magnetic Maharashtra: Ahead of summit, state government boost to Make in India campaign

Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis (Express Photo by Prashant Nadkar/Files) Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis (Express Photo by Prashant Nadkar/Files)

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis is pulling out all stops to woo domestic industrialists ahead of the three-day global investors summit ‘Magnetic Maharashtra’, with the state Cabinet on Tuesday rolling out major incentives for key manufacturing sectors.

A senior BJP minister said the sops were aimed at boosting Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Make-In-India campaign, and retaining Maharashtra’s status as the country’s most favoured investment destination at a time when states such as Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, and West Bengal among others, have made a strong pitch to attract industrial investment. Maharashtra, already the country’s most industrialised state, has identified eight key sectors, defence, aerospace, logistics and data processing, financial services, textiles, gems and jewellery, and battery-powered vehicle industry, to attract global and domestic investors.

On Tuesday, the cabinet adopted new industrial promotion policies for each sector, rolling out a slew of fiscal and non-fiscal incentives for investors.

In line with the Modi government’s plan to attract foreign direct investment in the defence sector, Maharashtra Tuesday said it has plans to set up five defence hubs in the state. These are planned to come up in Pune, Nagpur, Nashik, Ahmednagar, and Aurangabad. Further, with the Modi government claiming that India would soon become the world’s third largest aviation market, Maharashtra wants to develop an aircraft maintenance, repair, and overhaul hub inside the Multi-Modal International Airport at Nagpur. While according the ‘mega project’ status for big investors, the state’s new defence and aerospace policy has announced capital incentives and perks to encourage domestic incubators, and small and medium enterprises to invest in the sector. The state-run Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) will set aside a Rs 1000 crore corpus for financial assistance to the defence and the aerospace sector.

In a bid to provide a further thrust to the thriving logistics and warehousing industry, the state has come out with a new logistics policy, targeting to set up 125 logistic parks across the state, including multi-modal facilities at 25 locations. India’s logistics and warehousing market is pegged at Rs 550 billion and spread over 515 square metres. Maharashtra enjoys a lion’s share of the market. While complaints of unauthorised warehousing facilities in Mumbai Metropolitan Region still prevail, the government has announced an ‘industry’ status to the sector. In a move that would also enable regularisation of the existing unauthorised facilities, the government has offered higher buildable area rights for such facility.

For Mumbai, the country’s financial capital, the state government has planned to woo investors interested in setting up IT-enabled financial services. On Tuesday, the cabinet adopted the Maharashtra FinTech policy, which promises making prime office space available in Mumbai and the rest of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region for such services. The Maharashtra government has already drawn up plans for setting up a FinTech services centre in Mumbai’s Bandra Kurla Complex. The new policy offers buildable area incentives for such facilities, while allowing 15 per cent of the buildable space to be used for other uses. In the post GST regime, the state has announced financial incentives in the form of reimbursements of internet and electricity tariffs, and web hosting charges. It has also promised rebates in Goods and Services Tax, and various government fees for exhibitions and events. Targeting to promote 300 start-ups in the sector in three years, it has said that it’ll provide a venture capital of Rs 200 crore and a corpus of Rs 250 crore.

While Maharashtra leads India’s auto manufacturing market, the state now wants to foray into the battery operated vehicle sector in a big way. The cabinet Tuesday adopted the electric vehicle policy, becoming the second state after Karnataka to do so. It has announced sops for e-vehicles and charging stations, while targeting to increase registrations of e-vehicles in the state to 5 lakh in the next three years. Further reaching out to the MSME sector in the readymade garment and the gems and jewellery sector, the state’s new policy has offered area incentives. The commercial capital also hosts one of India’s biggest diamond markets. On Tuesday, the government also rolled out various incentives for the coir industry to boost investments in state’s coastal belts. Meanwhile, in the post-GST era, the government has also re-engineered the package scheme of incentives it had committed to existing mega investors. With the value added tax and several other indirect taxes subsumed in the GST, it has now linked the incentives to GST collections.

