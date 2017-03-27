L&T Construction bags Rs 705 cr contract in Tanzania

L&T Construction has secured the contract of Rs 705 cr which will be executed in a joint venture with Shriram EPC, the company said in its official statement (Reuters File Photo) L&T Construction has secured the contract of Rs 705 cr which will be executed in a joint venture with Shriram EPC, the company said in its official statement (Reuters File Photo)

Engineering major Larsen & Toubro on Monday, March 27 said it has bagged orders worth Rs 705 crore in its water and effluent business in Tanzania.

L&T Construction has secured the contract which will be executed in a joint venture with Shriram EPC, the company said in a statement issued here.

The scope of work involves survey, design, procurement, construction and installation of pumping systems, rising and gravity/ main lines, elevated and ground level storage reservoirs, branch lines, distribution network and water kiosks to provide water to Tabora town and 33 other villages that are enroute, it added.

GPL to develop project in Kandivali Godrej Properties (GPL) today said it has entered into a development management agreement with Shivam Realty to develop a residential group housing project at Kandivali East in the megapolis.

Spread over 5 acres, the project will offer over 1 million sqft of saleable area.

Pirojsha Godrej, Managing Director & CEO, Godrej Properties said, “This strengthens our development portfolio in Mumbai and fits with our strategy of deepening our presence in key markets across India’s leading cities.”

