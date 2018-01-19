Latest GST rate cut on 29 items and 54 categories of services: Here’s the full list

The latest rate cut will come into effect from January 25. The latest rate cut will come into effect from January 25.

After its 25th meeting Thursday, the Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council announced rate cuts and clarifications for about 29 goods and 54 categories of services

The panel, headed by Finance Minister Arun Jaitley and comprising representatives of all states, decided to reduce tax rate on 29 items and 54 categories of services which will come into effect from January 25.

A decision on the introduction of Reverse Charge Mechanism (RCM) only for composition scheme dealers was also taken at the meeting. Addressing the media after the meeting, Jaitley also said about 29 handicraft items would attract no tax and asserted that the move was taken to protect jobs in the hand-made industry.

India exports about Rs 4,000 crore of handicrafts every year, including handmade carpets. Presently, handicraft items are placed in the 12-18 per cent tax slab.

Rate cuts on items such as used medium and large cars, diamonds and precious stones, biodiesel buses for use in public transport and packaged water in 20 litre bottles, alongside a rationalisation for 54 categories of services, will result in a revenue loss of about Rs 1,000-1,200 crore a year, a senior government official said.

Here’s the complete list:

List of goods on which GST rate recommended for reduction from 28% to 18%

Old and used motor vehicles on the margin of the supplier, subject to the condition that no input tax credit of central excise duty/value-added tax or GST paid on such vehicles has been availed by him. Buses, for use in public transport, which exclusively run on bio-fuels.

List of goods on which GST rate recommended for reduction from 18% to 12%

Sugar boiled confectionary Drinking water packed in 20 litters bottles Fertilizer grade Phosphoric acid Bio-diesel Bio-pesticides Bamboo wood building joinery Drip irrigation system including laterals, sprinklers Mechanical Sprayer.

List of goods on which GST rate recommended for reduction from 18% to 5%

Tamarind Kernel Powder Mehendi paste in cones LPG supplied for supply to household domestic consumers.

List of goods on which GST rate recommended for reduction from 12% to 5%

Articles of straw, of esparto or of other plaiting materials; basketware and wickerwork.

List of goods on which GST rate recommended for reduction from 3% to 0.25%

Diamonds and precious stones.

List of goods on which GST will not be charged

Vibhuti Parts and accessories for manufacture of hearing aids, De-oiled rice bran.

GST rate cut on services

In the services segment, the government will cut taxes on transportation of crude, gasoil, gasoline, jet fuel and services relating to mining, exploration and drilling of oil and natural gas, among other things.Admission to theme parks, water parks, joy rides, merry-go-rounds, go-carting and ballet will now be taxed at 18% instead of 28% and on common effluent treatment plans services from 18% to 12%.

List of goods on which GST rate recommended for increase from nil to 5%

Rice bran (other than de-oiled rice bran) Cigarette filter rods.

The finance minister also said a decision on bringing petroleum and other exempt goods under the purview of GST would be taken at the next meeting.

