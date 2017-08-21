Large public firms likely to reduce capex pace in FY18

Capital spending by public sector (Centre, states and CPSEs) rose sharply from 6 per cent of GDP in 2015-16 to 6.6 per cent in 2016-17 mainly because CPSEs went on a investment spree to expand capacities. Capital spending by public sector (Centre, states and CPSEs) rose sharply from 6 per cent of GDP in 2015-16 to 6.6 per cent in 2016-17 mainly because CPSEs went on a investment spree to expand capacities.

While the Centre’s investment spending vis-à-vis the gross domestic product (GDP) is projected to decline in the current fiscal, the central public sector undertakings (CPSEs) that had spearheaded the relatively high public investment growth last year might also reduce the capex pace in 2017-18.

Although there could be exceptions, several large CPSEs like Coal India, ONGC, NMDC, NTPC, NHPC, HPCL and National Aluminium Company have their “cash and equivalents” at substantially lower levels now than a year ago, a situation that could slow their capex.

Despite the CPSEs’ reduced cash position — apart from high level of investments in the past two years, the share buyback obligations depleted their surplus cash — many of these firms have kept their capex targets higher in FY18 than in the last year. Analysts, however, said since CPSEs’ borrowings had risen substantially in the last couple of years, they could cut down on raising fresh loans in the current year and therefore might miss the capex targets.

If the farm loan waivers constrain the state government’s capital investments in the short term as presaged in the latest Economic Survey, the general government’s investment spending might come down relative to GDP in the current fiscal, posing a risk to growth when private funds are continuing to be in the doldrums. The GDP growth in FY17 was mostly driven by private consumption but public funds too had a small role.

However, the general government capex will likely decline to 6.3 per cent of GDP in FY18, as per the Economic Survey, adding that the CPSE capex could be 2.3 per cent of GDP in FY18 against a very robust 2.7 per cent in FY17. The question is if there could be further slippages from this projected level, given the shrinking cash surplus with some large firms.

However, there are some government-run undertakings that are set to maintain accelerated capex momentum. The NHAI seems poised to meet the investment plan of Rs 59,279 crore in FY18 from internal accruals and borrowings, despite a slippage in Q1. Last year, it had invested Rs 53,804 crore. The railways is also projected to do better, thanks to budget and off-budget resources.

Given the government’s commitment to bring down fiscal deficit to 3 per cent and the stagnation in the tax-to-GDP ratio, the Centre’s capital expenditure to GDP ratio will remain at 1.8 per cent of GDP for the three-year period until FY20, according to the medium-term expenditure framework tabled in Parliament recently. Even though the Centre’s capex rose 39 per cent year-on-year in Q1 FY18, a slowing of the investments is likely in the latter half of the year.

According to Budget projections, CPSEs’ investments (excluding budget support) is projected at Rs 3.85 lakh crore in 2017-18, down from Rs 4 lakh crore in the previous year, again reflecting their go-slow approach in investments. FE

