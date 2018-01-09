Jeff Bezos surpasses Bill Gates’ net worth, becomes richest person ever

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos file photo Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos file photo

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos worth is now more than that of Microsoft CEO Bill Gates. His net worth on Monday reached $105.1 billion on the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. However, Forbes had put Bezos’ net worth at $104.4 billion.

The majority of his net worth comes from the 78.9 million shares of Amazon stock he owns. Shares of Amazon have risen by almost seven per cent this year after rising 56 per cent in 2017, reported money.cnn.com.

Bezos surpassed Gates in October last year with a net worth of $93.8 billion and his fortune crossed $100 billion for the first time a month later when the holiday shopping season kicked off on Black Friday. READ MORE

In 2013, Bezos purchased The Washington Post newspaper. A number of other business investments are also managed through Bezos Expeditions.

When the financial markets opened on July 27, 2017, the 53-year-old briefly surpassed Gates on the Forbes list of billionaires to become the world’s richest person, with an estimated net worth of just over $90 billion. He lost the title later in the day when Amazon’s stock dropped, returning him to second place with a net worth just below $90 billion. However, on October 27, 2017, Bezos again surpassed Gates on the Forbes list as the richest person in the world.

Gates is now worth $91.9 billion according to Forbes, and $93.3 billion by Bloomberg.

