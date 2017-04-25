Jaquar Group acquires sanitary-ware plant in Kutch in Rs 100 crore deal

The Jaquar group, established in 1960, is an Indian manufacturer of bath fittings and plumbing products. The Jaquar group, established in 1960, is an Indian manufacturer of bath fittings and plumbing products.

In a deal worth Rs 100 crore, bathroom solutions company, Jaquar Group, has acquired a manufacturing plant belonging to Kutch-based Euro Ceramics Ltd, official sources said Tuesday.

The sanitary-ware plant located in Bhachau in Gujarat is spread over 17 acres and has been a original equipment manufacturer for Jaquar for the last five years. “The entire labour force of 400 workers of this plant has been seamlessly absorbed in our company,” said Rajesh Mehra, promoter and director of Jaquar Group while talking to mediapersons here Tuesday.

Mehra stressed that Jaquar has not taken over the Kutch-based company or their brand. With this strategic deal, the number of manufacturing units of the company increases to five in India, and one in South Korea. “In the next one year, we will be investing about Rs 90 crore into this Bhachau plant as part of modernisation and upgradation process. This will also take the plant’s capacity from 1.2 million sanitary ware pieces to 1.8 million pieces in 2017-18. We will be also be providing additional employment,” the official said.

“This plant will be manufacturing a new range of designer sanitary-ware products in partnership with globally renowned design firms like DanelonMeroni and Foley Design,” Mehra added.

In the current financial year, the company will be investing over Rs 300 crore in setting up new manufacturing units and in expanding existing ones. Apart from the acquisition of the plant in Gujarat, the company will also be investing an additional Rs 100 crore in setting up a greenfield manufacturing unit for lighting solutions at Bhiwadi in Rajasthan. This plant is likely to come up in the next 12 months. The company is also investing another Rs 125 crore in expanding one of their existing faucet plant in Bhiwadi.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now