INX media case: Karti Chidambaram appears before CBI for questioning

Karti Chidambaram appeared before the CBI on Wednesday for questioning in a case alleging irregularities in a clearance granted by the Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB). Karti, son of former Union minister P Chidambaram, was directed to appear before the top probe agency by the Supreme Court.

On Tuesday, the Madras High Court refrained from granting any relief to Karti, who sought quashing of the FIR filed by the CBI and its subsequent summoning in the INX Media case. Justice P Velmurugan directed the court registry to return all the papers in the case to the petitioner so as to enable him approach the Delhi High Court which has superintendence powers in the matter.

The judge had on August 16 reserved orders on maintainability of Karti’s petitions seeking to quash the FIR and summons related to the case pending in a CBI special court in Delhi.

The probe agency had earlier claimed that the FDI proposal of the media house INX Media was ‘fallacious’ but P Chidambaram had cleared it. On May 15, an FIR was registered by the CBI against Karti and INX Media along with eight others for alleged irregularities in the FIPB clearance given to the media house in order to receive FDI. Karti’s father P Chidambaram was the finance minister then. The agency had alleged that a firm “indirectly controlled” by Karti had received money from INX Media, run by Indrani and Peter Mukerjea in 2007.

