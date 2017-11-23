President Kovind gives assent to ordinance to amend Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code

Insolvency and Bankruptcy code: Union ministers Ravi Shankar Prasad and Arun Jaitley on Wednesday. (Express Photo/Anil Sharma) Insolvency and Bankruptcy code: Union ministers Ravi Shankar Prasad and Arun Jaitley on Wednesday. (Express Photo/Anil Sharma)

President Ram Nath Kovind on Thursday gave his assent to the ordinance to amend Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC), reported PTI. Under the ordinance, the government can bar wilful defaulters from bidding for their own assets under insolvency law. Persons associated with NPAs too cannot bid for their own assets under insolvency law, says the ordinance.

The Union Cabinet had on Wednesday approved the promulgation of an ordinance to amend the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) to streamline the stressed-assets resolution process and effectively bar wilful defaulters from bidding for companies being put up for sale under the IBC. Also Read: Insolvency and Bankruptcy code being changed, wilful defaulters can’t bid for stressed assets

The changes also empower the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India (IBBI) to outline further eligibility requirements for applicants bidding for companies under resolution. Sources told The Indian Express that although these changes are being made to prevent fraudulent promoters/wilful defaulters from taking over companies going through resolution, there is no plan to prevent existing promoters from submitting a resolution plan for their own companies. “It is, in fact, likely that an existing promoter will put in a higher bid to acquire the company. So when they compete with other resolution applicants, the bid amount is expected to go up, resulting in banks realizing the best value for stressed assets,” a senior finance ministry official told The Indian Express.

