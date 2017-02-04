Latest News
  • GDP growth expected to be upwards of 7 per cent next fiscal: Finance Ministry

GDP growth expected to be upwards of 7 per cent next fiscal: Finance Ministry

The figures will be largely driven by the remonetisation process, which would then boost consumption levels in the country.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Published:February 4, 2017 12:02 pm
union budget, budget, budget 2017, GDP, gross domestic product, GDP growth, what is GDP, black money, national income measurement, UNDP, indian express news, india news, indian express opinion The figures will be largely driven by the remonetisation process, which would then boost consumption levels in the country.

The Finance Ministry Saturday announced that the GDP is expected to be grow over 7 per cent in the next next fiscal. The figures will be largely driven by the remonetisation process, which would then boost consumption levels in the country, according to an HSBC report. Investment number, however, will be lower than previous years.

In December, a Forbes report predicted that India’s GDP would surprass that of United Kingdom for the first time in 150 years by 2020.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd

Election 2017

Best of Express

Must Read

Feb 04: Latest News