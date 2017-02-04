GDP growth expected to be upwards of 7 per cent next fiscal: Finance Ministry

The figures will be largely driven by the remonetisation process, which would then boost consumption levels in the country. The figures will be largely driven by the remonetisation process, which would then boost consumption levels in the country.

The Finance Ministry Saturday announced that the GDP is expected to be grow over 7 per cent in the next next fiscal. The figures will be largely driven by the remonetisation process, which would then boost consumption levels in the country, according to an HSBC report. Investment number, however, will be lower than previous years.

In December, a Forbes report predicted that India’s GDP would surprass that of United Kingdom for the first time in 150 years by 2020.

