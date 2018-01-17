India, Egypt to enhance bilateral trade

India’s Ambassador to Egypt Sanjay Bhattacharyya with Egyptian Supply Minister (Source: Twitter Via Sanjay Bhattacharyya @IndianAmbCairo) India’s Ambassador to Egypt Sanjay Bhattacharyya with Egyptian Supply Minister (Source: Twitter Via Sanjay Bhattacharyya @IndianAmbCairo)

India and Egypt have discussed measures to enhance bilateral trade and supply of agricultural products. India’s Ambassador Sanjay Bhattacharyya met with Ali El-Sayed Moselhi, Egyptian Minister of Supply and Internal Trade, on Tuesday and discussed means of enhancing the bilateral trade and finding new opportunities for collaboration. The meeting was also attended by P K Das, Director-Marketing (The State Trading Corporation of India Ltd) and SP Kar, Executive Director (Food Corporation of India).

During the meeting, Egyptian Minister for Civil Supply hailed India for sending the emergency rice consignment to Egypt in 2016. “The Minister welcomed more Government-Government agreements for supply of agricultural products. This form of cooperation has huge potential to significantly buoy our bilateral trade as well as exchanges in the field of public distribution systems for the common people,” Ambassador Bhattacharyya said.

“I am very excited about the prospects of G-G cooperation in this area from the overall context of our strong bilateral relations,” the Ambassador added.

