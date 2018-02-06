Industries Minister Subhash Desai Industries Minister Subhash Desai

Ahead of the ‘Magnetic Maharashtra: Convergence 2018’, the state government is pulling all stops to woo global investors. The three-day event beginning February 18 will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at BKC in Mumbai. Ahead of the event, Industries Minister Subhash Desai speaks about the state’s prospects, opportunities and politics in an interview to Shubhangi Khapre and Zeeshan Shaikh.

Which are the core sectors you are targeting to attract investments in the upcoming Magnetic Maharashtra: Convergence 2018 event?

We have decided to concentrate on select sectors. These include textiles, engineering, food processing and defence manufacturing. These are emerging sectors where job opportunities are available in large numbers. Our strategy is to develop industrial areas dedicated to each sector so that they will have access to a complete ecosystem necessary and preferred by companies operating in that sector. For instance, textile companies have a special need for effluent treatment plants. We can develop these facilities in these sectors so companies are comfortable. Same is the case with defence industries which require special testing facilities. If we provide this ancillary infrastructure support we are hopeful of attracting more industries. We are planning ten textile parks across Maharashtra as well as defence hubs in Nagpur, Nashik and Jejuri.

How realistic are Maharashtra’s prospects in attracting such investment and achieving a trillion dollar economy as targeted by the CM?

It is an achievable target. The only question is how quickly we can reach the figure. If India is seen to be an economic superpower Maharashtra has to be at the forefront and be the strongest contributor. Industries is one area where we can create jobs, revenue and ensure development of the state. We provide a complete ecosystem for industrial development and through Magnetic Maharashtra we hope that people can become a part of this development.

The Economic Survey tabled in the Legislative Assembly this year has stated that the state’s industrial growth was 6.7 per cent and the lowest in the last three years. The sectoral growth of industries is lesser than agriculture and services. Why is that?

The picture may not be rosy but we must not lose our confidence. Industry is the strongest sector where we can perform. These are the effects of recession that we see everywhere but compared to the rest of the states we are doing pretty well.

What are the targets for investments set during the Magnetic Maharashtra event?

During Make in India last year, we drew MoUs of Rs 8 lakh crore. During this event we hope to hit Rs 10 lakh crore. The speciality of Maharashtra is that conversion rate is highest in the country. Of the Make in India MoUs worth Rs 8 lakh crore, we could implement industries valued at Rs 4.91 lakh crore that is 61 per cent. In employment generation we were assured 30 lakh jobs and so far, the investments through this MoUs will generate 28 lakh jobs. We have offered land to 638 industries, an additional 587 industries have started construction of their projects and 896 companies have gone into production. Of the 2984 industries that signed MoUs, 2121 industries are in the process of implementing these projects.

In spite of your claims, the ranking of Maharashtra in the Ease of Doing Business has fallen every year.

We have undertaken massive reforms in the sector. The point is all these changes are not getting registered properly in the DIPP index. We are taking a new approach with DIPP to present our case. Recently there was a Singapore institute that ranked Maharashtra number one in industrial reforms across states in India. This was a third party assessment which is more valuable.

What are these massive reforms you are referring to?

We have worked overtime to end the Inspector Raj. Today, a factory inspector can’t inspect any factory he wants to. Before visiting a factory he has to take permission from his bosses. We are now paying emphasis on random inspections to ensure compliance and break the nexus between certain officials and owners. We have massively reduced time for providing services and regulatory clearances.

The Annual Survey of Industries conducted by the central government has shown that the total number of industries in Maharashtra has declined.Where do you get these figures from? You need to come with me and move around to see the progress we are making.

What is the update on the promised investment by Foxconn in the state.

Why should we deliberate so much about Foxconn. They are not the only investors in the state. We have investment to the tune of Rs 8 lakh crore lined up and this is growing. We are not at all worried about losing Foxconn’s investment. If they still decide to invest they are welcome. We offered them various incentives and we will continue to do that. This does not mean that we should be crying over Foxconn. We do not understand this mystery. They are a company which is dependent on principal clients who get their products manufactured by Foxconn. If their contract is not happening it could be one reason for their project not moving forward. But if they are still interested in coming we will welcome them. There are, however, companies from US and Japan which will be investing in Maharashtra. The FDI inflow in Maharashtra is the best compared to other states in the country. The average FDI inflow in Maharashtra is 30 per cent. Last year, it was as high as 50 per cent.

How would you see your contribution to the sector.

Three years back, Maharashtra was being defamed and the government was blamed for the fact that the state was losing its lustre as an investment destination. Many industries were opting for greener pastures. We have now brought Maharashtra to number one again.

There is a political dichotomy of you serving as a minister in a BJP government with which your parent party is at loggerheads.

As ministers, we have to do justice to our jobs. I am playing my role that this post demands and will do so faithfully. When the party (Shiv Sena) decides, we will quit. However, till the time we are in the post we will do justice to this responsibility. However, Shiv Sena has made it clear where it stands and we never know when things may take a turn.

