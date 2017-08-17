India ahead of China on Retail Development Index in first half of FY17

Seven new global brands entered the country during the first half of 2017 and investments into the segment touched USD 200 million. (Representational) Seven new global brands entered the country during the first half of 2017 and investments into the segment touched USD 200 million. (Representational)

India has surpassed China in the global Retail Development Index in 2017, indicating growing prominence of the country as a preferred retail destination for global brands, says a report by real estate consulting firm CBRE South Asia.

Seven new global brands entered the country during the first half of 2017 and investments into the segment touched USD 200 million, said the India Retail Market View Report. Besides, it added, international brands already present in the country also expanded their presence.

Several hypermarkets, including Big Bazaar which opened new stores in Mumbai, Bengaluru and Chennai, expanded their presence, it said, adding that clothing retailers such as Max and Pantaloons were also active during the review period. “Our ranking on the 2017 Global Retail Index for developing countries, as well as continued investment by private equity players, is a demonstration of the sustained preference of international brands to set up, or expand their operations in India,” CBRE Chairman, India and South East Asia Anshuman Magazine said.

The brands which opened their first store in India during the first half of 2017 include Kate Spade, Scotch & Soda, Pandora and Selected Homme while those who expanded operations were H&M, Jack & Jones, US Polo, Taco Bell and Forever 21, among others.

In terms of rental for the retail space, areas such as Connaught Place, Khan Market, and South Extension in the Capital and Park Street and Elgin Road in Kolkata witnessed appreciation. While rentals in most other high streets remained stable, some high streets such as Linking Road in Mumbai and MG Road in Pune saw a marginal dip in rentals.

