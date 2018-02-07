In GST era, state revises industrial promotion policy

Seven months after the rollout of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) regime, Maharashtra revised its policy for industrial promotion on Tuesday. Fiscal and non-fiscal incentives provided by Maharashtra over the years have contributed in retaining the state’s status as the country’s most favoured industrial destination. Based mainly on the quantum and the region of capital investment, the state government has been offering incentives ranging from 20 per cent to 100 per cent of the capital investment for seven to ten years in the form of subsides on Value Added Tax (VAT) and Central Sales Tax among other indirect taxes. But with the VAT and Central Sales Tax now subsumed in the GST, the state cabinet on Tuesday re-engineered the promotion policy.

Sources said that the government provides incentives, collectively worth Rs 4,000 crore annually on an average, to about 450 MSMEs and 400 mega or ultra-mega projects. Under the previous policy, a 100 per cent subsidy in the Value Added Tax (minus the input tax credit) and the Central Sales Tax formed the key component of this incentive package.

Further, those investing in industrially lesser developed districts, the no-industry districts, and the Naxalism-infested districts were also offered exemption from electricity duty payments, stamp duty, and interest subsidy, while the mega industrial projects, involving a minimum investment of at least Rs 750 crore, or the ultra-mega projects (1500 crore) were also eligible for partial waivers in stamp duty. Micro, medium, and small enterprises, meanwhile, were entitled for power tariff and capital subsidies.

In the GST-era, the state government linked these incentives to GST applicable on the first point of sale for beneficiary industries. Claiming that its new incentive package was the best among all states, Maharashtra has linked the perk to gross GST payable. With Maharashtra topping states in GST collections, the state has also decided to allow incentives for product sales outside the state for all sectors, with the exception of the auto sector, where vehicle registrations within the state would be taken into account.

In a boost to micro, medium and small enterprises, the government has also enhanced the overall incentive package for eligible units.

