In a first for Modi, PM likely to open Ficci AGM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to inaugurate the 90th annual general meeting of industry body Ficci at New Delhi on December 13. “At a time when economic growth has started showing signs of green shoots, the Prime Minister addressing India Inc is expected to boost the industry’s sentiment further,” Ficci said in a statement. The chamber highlighted that this is for the first time that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will speak at the AGM of a leading industry chamber in the country.

“His (PM’s) inaugural address at the two-day Ficci AGM (December 13-14) is also significant because though it has been an established practice in the past for prime ministers to attend the AGMs of business chambers, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be doing this for the first time.

“It is expected to strengthen the government’s efforts to engage with the industry after the implementation of the Goods and Services Tax (GST),” Ficci said.

The AGM, with the theme ‘Indian Business in a New India’, will also be addressed by Finance Minister Arun Jaitley and Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on December 14. Senior Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia will also address a special session, the chamber said.

Four state finance ministers — Sushil Modi, also the Deputy Chief Minister, Bihar, Amit Mitra of West Bengal, Thomas Isaac of Kerala and Haseeb Drabu of Jammu & Kashmir –will talk about the landmark indirect tax reform implemented from July 1.

