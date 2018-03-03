‘Import dependency, green issues, duty structure major challenges’

(Express photo by Pradeep Kumar/File) (Express photo by Pradeep Kumar/File)

Environment issues arising out of improper waste management, rising raw material cost, dependency on imports, inverted duty structure and high energy costs — these are some of the challenges that India’s non-ferrous metal sector is facing currently, according to a study by industry body Ficci released on Tuesday.

The study, which is titled ‘Indian non-ferrous metals industry: Way forward’, stated that there is not enough awareness with government institutions about this industry and its contribution to the economy. The non-ferrous metal (NFM) industry is expected to advance with a 8 per cent compound annual growth rate (CAGR), according to the study. Aluminum, Copper, Lead and Zinc are some the primary NFMs.

“Waste management by primary and secondary NFM industries is a key concern and the government should take actions on tackling the same. Networking among various industries on recycling and use of waste generated internally should be evaluated,” the study stated. It added that higher input costs for domestic producers like high exploration costs, mining expenses and high royalty charges etc make domestic products more expensive.

India is highly deficient in the domestic availability of copper ores and concentrates with Chile, Indonesia and Peru being the major import destinations. “Over the past few years, there have been disruptions in these countries,” the study stated. For example, the supply from Chile, which is the single largest copper ore exporting country and also the most important source of imports for India, has been erratic due to declining outputs owing to labour unrest.

India is highly dependent on imports for NFM scrap that is used by the recycling industry. “There is a need to strengthen India’s scrap recycling ecosystem with more consistent enforcement of legislation and laws promoting organised scrap collection and segregation in India,” the study stated. The recycling rate of metals in India is less than 30 per cent as opposed the recycling rate in the US, which stands at about 90 per cent.

Another issue being faced by the NFM industy is the inverted duty structure. “Primary metal imports are lower priced than imports of raw materials required for producing the primary metal in India due to the inverted duty structure. This has adversely affected domestic primary metal producers,” the FICCI study noted. It further added: “Similarly, there is low or zero import duty on certain downstream products and a relatively higher duty on the import of primary metal. This has resulted in lack of demand for the domestically manufactured downstream products.”

As India’s downstream industry is not price-competitive, downstream products are being imported to India by countries such as China, Japan and South Korea, as these countries are getting the benefit of inverted duty structure.

High energy costs has been another challenge for the NFM industry, according to the study. “Energy costs constitute approximately 40 per cent of total manufacturing costs in India for NFM industries, compared to 30 per cent globally. Most Indian companies have set internal targets to reduce energy consumption in the next five-eight years along with the declaration of formal energy policies as well,” the study stated.

