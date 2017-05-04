If Centre decides to change fiscal year, states will follow: Andhra Pradesh CM

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu. (File Photo) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu. (File Photo)

A day after Madhya Pradesh announced its decision to shift to January-December financial year, Andhra Pradesh has expressed willingness to effect a similar change if the Centre announces a decision in this regard. Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday said that the Centre should initiate the process of creating a uniform financial year running from January to December and then the states should follow.

“Nowadays, we are celebrating too many years. Every state is having their own new year, sometimes calendar year, sometimes academic year, sometimes financial year. These are all variant (but) if you bring uniformity that is good (January-December is good). With the calendar year, you are going to synchronise,” said Naidu, the leader of the Telugu Desam Party, which is an ally of the BJP.

“If the Government of India brings uniformity, that will be better, everybody will follow. Once Government of India takes a decision, then all others (states and companies) will follow,” Naidu said after a meeting with the Union finance minister Arun Jaitley. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had supported the idea of shifting to a January-December financial year at the Niti Aayog’s Governing Council meeting held in New Delhi last month.

The Madhya Pradesh government on Tuesday announced that it would shift the financial year from April-March to January-December, and will present the next annual Budget in the Assembly in January 2018. The decision was taken at a Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan. Madhya Pradesh became the first state to shift the financial year to January-December.

In view of the state’s new financial year, Chouhan directed all ministries and departments to prepare a quarterly, half-yearly and annual road map of works to be done with fixed deadlines in order to conclude the current financial year by December.

A committee headed by former chief economic advisor Shankar Acharya was last year tasked to study the desirability and feasibility of shifting the financial year to start from January 1 from the current practice of starting from April 1. The committee report, which was submitted to the government last December, has not been made public. Earlier, the Niti Aayog in a discussion paper studied the need for changing India’s financial year and suggested various options for effecting such a change in a smooth manner, as it would require various amendments in existing laws.

